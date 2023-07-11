No local impact: Automatic Tsunami Advisory issued for Barbados Loop Barbados

A Tsunami advisory has been issued for Barbados by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) as a standard operating procedure after a large magnitude earthquake event in the North Caribbean.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake according to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) struck off of St John’s Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the BMS the event occurred near 61W 20N or approximately 160 miles NNE of Barbuda.

There are no impacts expected from a Tsunami in the area of Barbados. There is no reason for panic in Barbados as a result of this advisory.

What should you do:

Safely continue on your normal activities for the day uninterrupted.

What does Tsunami Advisory mean?

A Tsunami advisory is issued and used locally to prevent unnecessary evacuations when the event poses no threat to Barbados.