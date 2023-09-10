No Kings Counsel and Queens Counsel – Only Senior Counsel from Sept 1 Loop Barbados

Members of the Legal Profession in Barbados currently appointed to or who will be appointed to the Inner Bar will only be referred to as Senior Counsel, SC.

The Official Gazette published September 1, 2023, issued the Government notice for the granting of the honour of senior counsel.

Since the death of Royal monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and the ascension of King Charles to the throne, there has been some confusion surrounding the use of the titles – Queens Counsel and Kings Counsel.

Therefore, the public is now notified that the Cabinet of Barbados has agreed the use of Kings Counsel (KC) and Queens Counsel (QC) is hereby discontinued.

The Gazette September 1, 2023 Part C Vol. CLVIII No. 90 states:

All members of the Legal Profession who are currently appointed to the rank will now be known as Senior Counsel and use the post nominals ‘SC’.

All members of the Legal Profession who are henceforth appointed to the Inner Bar will become and be known as Senior Counsel and use the post nominals ‘SC’.