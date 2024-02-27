No injuries reported in Bridgetown fire yet homeless concern remains Loop Barbados

[Update: 4:19pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024]

Police have confirmed someone is in custody in relation to the Bajan Helicopter property fire.

[Original story: 4:05pm, Tuesday, February 27, 2024]

A fire damaged section of the old building at the Bajan Helicopter location in Bridgetown along the Wharf.

Barbados Fire Service responded promptly to the blaze. An appliance was dispatched from the Bridgetown Port Fire Station nearby after a call was made to the Control Centre at 9:02 am today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The scene was under the command of Divisional Officer Marlon Small. He was accompanied by Station Officer Angela Reveira and four fire officers. The team fully extinguished the fire.

Speaking to Loop News, DO Small said that this is the first fire for the year at the location but he has also responded to a blaze at the same site in the past year or so. Asked if he believes that the building needs to be reinforced, as Loop understands it is “a home” for some homeless persons, he said, “There would have to be some contemplation [by] or some conversation with the owners to increase the security at the property.”

He posited, they made need to “make sure that the property is inaccessible to persons who may frequent the area.”

Loop has been reliably informed that a person of interest was taken away from the scene by The Barbados Police Service, however, at the time of this report, there has been no confirmation that the subject was directly involved or taken into custody as a result of the blaze.