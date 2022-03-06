No injuries during Lucky Games Arcade robbery | Loop Barbados

Police are still seeking witnesses of an aggravated burglary incident in Dover on Saturday night.

The police press release shared that patrol units responded to a report of an armed robbery at Lucky Games Arcade in Dover, Christ Church about 9:38 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

According to Police, a man entered the establishment brandishing a gun and stole a large sum of money belonging to the arcade.

He fled the scene on foot.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any knowledge about its occurrence to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or Hastings-Worthing Police Station at 430-7614 430-7608 or Police Emergency at 211.