No doubts about pitch! CPL returns to Kensington Oval, Barbados Loop Barbados

The biggest party in cricket, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has returned to Barbados with matches on island at the cricket mecca from August 30 to September 3, 2023.

“There is no better place by the way to watch cricket. There is no better event like CPL to be at during September…

“We will be working very closely with Corey [Garrett] and his [BTMI] team to make sure we deliver as best we can so exceptionally exciting times ahead,” said the CEO of CPL Pete Russell.

And Russell has no doubt that Barbados’ Kensington Oval will be ready for the staging of the women’s and men’s events in the next two months.

With a question posed to Russell during the launch press conference at the headquarters for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) about his confidence in the local grounds, he said:

“It’s just a unique place. It’s the same across the Caribbean in terms of to get the facility ready takes a bit of time. I can go there three months ago, it’s not ready for CPL games, we know that. But that’s fine, we know exactly what it takes to get it ready. So I have no concerns about the question as to whether it’s ready or fit to host games, it absolutely is!”

With the launch knocked out of the park proverbially now, Russell assured, “It’s all very exciting. It feels real now. We’re sort of in the last legs ready, couple months away from first ball so I look forward to welcoming you all at the Kensington Oval on August 30 and let’s enjoy the party.”

From 9am, today, Thursday, June 15, 2023, tickets went on sale at every venue for every game. Ticket prices have held steady despite inflation. Russell was most pleased to disclose that the lowest ticket will cost USD $15.