No clearance for Hill Milling production by MOH after inspection Loop Barbados

The Hill Milling Company Ltd operations in Haggatt Hall are being picked apart by the Ministry of Health after evidence of rodents were discovered on site.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicated it continues to be concerned about environmental conditions at the Roberts Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael location, particularly concerning the rat infestation discovered there.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George and senior members of the Environmental Health team visited the premises on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, and found evidence of active rodent infestation.

At present, the current situation is not conducive to the production of food at the facility. Although there has been some progress made in correcting the issues, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is not in a position to give clearance for production to continue from a public health perspective.

For the past two weeks, the team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been at Hill Milling Company Ltd. inspecting food products that are in storage. Health authorities are in the process of condemning and destroying any food that is deemed unfit for human consumption, which results in major losses for the manufacturer.

The Ministry will continue to work with management at the company to resolve this matter in the shortest possible time. Additionally, the Ministry assures the public that based on the inspection carried out there is no active production of food at the property.