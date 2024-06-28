No classes at Wesley Hall Junior School today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) is reminding students, staff, and parents that no classes will be held at the Wesley Hall Junior School today, Friday, June 28.

This is to accommodate essential repairs at the school, which includes, tree-trimming and industrial cleaning.

The essential repairs took place from yesterday, Thursday, June 27, and is scheduled to be completed in time for reopening on Monday, July 1.

The Ministry thanked the staff and students at Wesley Hall Junior School for their patience and commitment to continued teaching and learning during this time.

(GIS).