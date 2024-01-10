No changes to Hampton Pumping Station distribution Loop Barbados

As emergency work continues at the Hampton Pumping Station, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is setting the record straight for customers querying if their water has been diverted.

we haven’t made any changes to the areas or districts that Hampton supplies

It has become known that some customers especially in some sections of Christ Church are wondering why they are being impacted this toss by the ongoing repairs at the Hampton Pumping Station, when in the past they were unaffected by such.

In an interview with Loop News this week, Marketing Officer at the BWA Yvette Harris-Griffith assured that there have been no adjustments to the distribution as it pertains to any of the pumping stations.

She explained:

“There hasn’t been any change in terms of the catchment area that Hampton supplies. What may happen is because we haven’t had any extensive work like this recently, they may not have suffered an outage from any work that we did or burst mains in the system in the catchment.

“But we haven’t made any changes to the areas or districts that Hampton supplies.”

The pumping station is located in St Philip.

As it pertains to an update on the works, since Monday’s press briefing, the Senior Engineer Hector Marshall indicated that on late Tuesday night, January 9, 2024, the damaged pump was removed.

Customers in the catchment will continue to see an intermittent supply as the works continue.