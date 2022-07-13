No cases of monkeypox detected in Barbados; officials vigilant | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Barbados.

Following reports that the health officials were investigating a suspected case, Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill issued a statement revealing that the suspected cases tested negative for the rare disease.

“For full disclosure, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will update the public on the results of the one sample which was sent to the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. Samples from two previously suspected cases were sent for testing at the CAPRHA laboratory in Trinidad. Those results were negative.

“To date, there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Barbados,” said the Minister of Health.

He also assured the public that the Ministry was “fully prepared to handle any cases of monkeypox in our nation”.

Gooding-Edghill noted all possible threats at the ports of entry will be dealt with.

“Please be aware that any travellers arriving at any of our ports with any pox symptoms will be assessed and investigated accordingly,” he said.

The Health Minister explained that when the outbreak started internationally, his Ministry sprung into action by sensitising our public health professionals. He lamented the Ministry’s Port Health staff were well trained to face any global outbreaks of infectious disease.

“Our state of readiness will also involve sensitizing those workers who help us to maintain border control, such as Immigration, Customs, Barbados Port Inc, Grantley Adams International Airport, and others who perform a critical role at our ports of entry.”

“I wish to assure the public that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to take all necessary precautionary steps to minimise the risk of any disease outbreak in Barbados including monkeypox,” he added.