No call for AG to resign: DLP extends ‘bipartisan hand’ to fight crime | Loop Barbados

The recently-elected Democratic Labour Party (DLP) President Dr Ronnie Yearwood says that the crime situation on island right now calls for an all-hands on deck approach with a focus on young men and more legitimate opportunities for Bajans of all ages.

Speaking to Loop News just hours after a brazen evening shooting outside a popular fast food restaurant, he said that gun violence needs to be on the front burner for government.

The government likes to prioritise the things it likes, and the reality is, we keep seeing that this somehow, although it is affecting all of us, this doesn’t seem to be on their radar

In terms of tackling the crime, he said, “The reality is that crime is usually tied to an economic situation. They [crimes] are usually tied to poverty, tied to lack of opportunities, or lack of legitimate opportunities, let’s use that word. So we understand what is going on, but the problem is the government is not treating this with the urgency of now.”

Asked if the DLP will be calling for the Attorney General’s resignation as this was a stance taken by other political leaders in the past, he urged that he is all about new politics.

“And I know it is easy and it would be easy to call for the AG to resign, but the reality is the AG is not that competent, but then who, what other incompetence do you replace him with? The reality, who is lining up behind the AG at this particular moment? … That’s what makes this situation so dire, and that’s why I’m saying as a Party, AG it’s obvious that you’re out of your depth, we are willing to help.

“We are telling you as a Party, we are extending the hand of bipartisanship. We will help you bring the stakeholders together. So let us put our heads down and let us come up with a serious action plan. I’m not talking about talk, talk, talk, a serious action plan to address the issues.”

He said that all of the organisations necessary need to come together “to look at young men. It is obvious to anybody looking on, there is obviously an issue with our young men and they need urgent intervention, intervention in the homes, intervention in the schools, so this has to be a holistic approach…. and you need a whole of government approach with this, and I think that’s lacking.”

Yearwood said they will help get the non-governmental organisations, churches and all others on board as well, because this is not only an issue for police to police.

we should not feel that way in our own country and that’s what’s worrying me

“Whoever is required to be involved in this, we need to get the action plan and roll it out as a matter of priority and urgency. The government likes to prioritise the things it likes, and the reality is, we keep seeing that this somehow, although it is affecting all of us, this doesn’t seem to be on their radar. This doesn’t seem to be a priority, and that’s worrying because a lot of people feel unsafe in this Crop Over season.”

Challenging that citizens at this Crop Over time should be excited and full of exuberance to be back outside after the lockdowns, curfews and with COVID restrictions being lifted almost completely, he said with the frequent shootings, Bajans are confessing that they are fearful of outside.

“This should have been a joyous time… we should be out enjoying ourselves and a lot of the time we go out, people actually feel afraid. You know, they think, what’s going to happen? I could just be an innocent bystander and we see that. Innocent bystanders have died. I could just be walking by, be at a fete, be at an event, and that is so unfortunate and we should not feel that way in our own country and that’s what’s worrying me, that the government just doesn’t seem to understand that it needs to respond and needs to do something about it,” said Dr Yearwood.

Barbados recorded five reported shootings over the last five days with two persons left dead and eleven nursing gunshot injuries.

Editor’s Note: Since this interview a press conference has been called to address the crime spike and is to be hosted by the Attorney General Dale Marshall, today, July 8, 2022.