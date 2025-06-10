No burning of rubbish before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Members of the public are reminded there is to be no burning of refuse outside the 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. time slot and a burn permit is required from the Barbados Fire Service (BFS)

Leading Fire Officer Ricardo McAllister was speaking to Nation News late last night at the scene of a rubbish fire in the area of Roebuck Street, St Michael.

He said if it was during the day, it would have forced the closure of Harrison College.

“In a case like this, it would appear that work was going on at this property here and all the material was just pushed into a corner. I’m pleading to those persons they can get the same persons that use the big machinery, they can load the stuff on the truck and take it away to the dump,” McAllister said.

He added: “If it was a daytime, there would be no school because the smoke would affect the students.”

The crew used three tanks of water to bring the blaze under control. McAllister said when they first arrived it was high in the tree.

In April 2020 under the revised fees, the Barbados Fire Service introduced a Burn Permit at a cost of $150 for “anyone using an open flame for a bonfire, barbecue or any form of open flame”. Forms are available online on the BFS website. (SAT)