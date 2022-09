September 19 is not designated as a bank holiday in Barbados.

Currently, the National Flag is being flown at half-mast across Barbados since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, and it is to continue on the day of her funeral Monday, September 19, 2022. Members of the public are advised that the National Flag should be flown at half-staff on buildings in Barbados.

According to research, the tradition of flying the flag at half-mast began in the 17th Century.