The Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) has given the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) permission to acquire US$40 million – BBD $80 million – to invest internationally, to boost its portfolio diversification in overseas markets.

NIS indicated in a media release that this amount will be invested on a phased basis. The institution currently holds 80 per cent of its investments locally.

This development implements an important recommendation of the Revitalisation Reforms for the NIS announced on July 28 and strengthens the Fund’s capacity to target portfolio management best practice.

“We all know the adage ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’. This new capacity lets the NIS better follow that advice and creates the potential to achieve a 15 percentage point diversification in the currency, country and asset class allocation of ‘National Insurance …More than a contribution, it’s your lifeline’ the National Insurance Fund over 12 to 15 years. This will significantly enhance the Fund’s risk management and earnings capacity to the benefit of our entire social security system,” said Deputy Chair of the NIS, Rawdon Adams.

The foreign exchange acquisition is subject to repatriation with six months’ notice in times of national economic need, a condition of long standing in the CBB’s foreign exchange management tool kit for funds invested abroad. The NIS will seek annual renewal of the arrangement.