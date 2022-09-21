NIS emails not a scam! Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is assuring the public that the emails being received by persons who would have had COVID earlier this year, are legitimate.

Some persons reached out to Loop News last week when the emails started popping up in inboxes and in spam. Some of the recipients had COVID-19 as far back as February 2022 and thus were unsure of how to proceed.

The emails carried the title ‘Signature Requested: NIS Sickness Claim – Bulk’ and came from SeamlessDocs <[email protected]> . They were addressed to the patient and stated, “Your signature is requested on the following document on behalf of Dr. Adanna Grandison,” in the case of those shared with Loop.

This week, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is clarifying that the emails are real and only apply to some of the recipients.

In a statement, the Ministry has said, persons who were in isolation due to COVID-19 for the period February 1 to June 30, this year, are currently receiving ‘sick benefit’ forms via email which are to be submitted to the National Insurance Department. The Ministry of Health and Wellness is assuring the public that these emails are legitimate and, therefore, anyone who qualified for ‘sick benefits’ from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) during that period as a result of having had COVID-19, and did not receive their form, may go ahead and sign as well as submit the form electronically.

Additionally, persons who received the form via email and do not qualify for NIS benefits, or persons who have already submitted and have been compensated, may ignore the email.