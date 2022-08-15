NIS contributions posted by employers on portal for employees’ to see Loop Barbados

Employees no longer have an excuse for horror stories about employers not paying in contributions on their behalf to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Board Kim Tudor, a portal has been in place and in operation for two years now for employees to check on their own on the NIS website.

She said that persons who have NIS deductions taken from their pay can see whether their employers are diligently paying in the monies to ensure their social safety net is intact.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday at the NIS Culloden Road headquarters, she said:

“You can see all your contributions, you can see all the contributions from every employer that you have ever worked for…

“What we have been doing over the last couple of years is all new registrants who come to register for NIS register for the portal at the same time. If you go on the NIS website, just click on the portal.”