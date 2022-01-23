NIS claims for persons in home isolation | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
NIS claims for persons in home isolation | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet?

Young man wounded several times in midday shooting

Over 6,700 COVID-positive persons in isolation

91-year-old dies at Harrison’s Point

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

1 NYPD officer killed, 1 severely injured in Harlem shooting

DLP to elect new president in April

NBA: Curry’s buzzer-beating shot lifts Warriors past Rockets

DLP leader, Verla De Peiza resigns

Local creatives talk NFTs on Chill With Teff

Sunday Jan 23

27?C

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Insurance Department (NIS) are working to streamline the processing and provision of NIS “sick benefit” claims for persons in home isolation due to COVID-19.

The Ministry is aware that there has been a delay in persons receiving the appropriate forms.

Affected individuals are advised that sufficient time will be allowed for them to receive their forms and have them submitted for processing by the NIS. Additionally, persons should only submit the completed sickness certificate to the NIS for processing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding in this matter

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet?

World News

Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Barbados News

NIS claims for persons in home isolation

More From

Entertainment

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

Savage has 5 new homes to start

Caribbean News

Jamaica proud: First woman Chief of Defence Staff takes charge

See also

It was pomp and pageantry at the change of command at Up Park Camp in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) welcomed their new Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral

Entertainment

Ian Alexander Jr, only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

No further details were released

Barbados News

Young man wounded several times in midday shooting

The victim is 21 years old

Elections

DLP to elect new president in April

DLP considers representing in Senate

Coronavirus

Over 6,700 COVID-positive persons in isolation

415 new cases diagnosed