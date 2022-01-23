NIS claims for persons in home isolation | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National Insurance Department (NIS) are working to streamline the processing and provision of NIS “sick benefit” claims for persons in home isolation due to COVID-19.

The Ministry is aware that there has been a delay in persons receiving the appropriate forms.

Affected individuals are advised that sufficient time will be allowed for them to receive their forms and have them submitted for processing by the NIS. Additionally, persons should only submit the completed sickness certificate to the NIS for processing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding in this matter