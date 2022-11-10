Niko Terho talks about his mom, Grey’s Anatomy; picks Mika as fav Loop Barbados

Niko Terho did not just start acting in 2022!

Landing the recurring, main role as an intern in Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy has been the highlight of his career so far, but the Barbadian actor has been acting from a very young age, thanks to his mother – Suzanne Terho.

I think she was at the nail salon when I told her and she screamed

To mark Good News Day, today, November 10, Loop caught up with Niko and had an in-depth chat.

Loop: What was your first attempt at acting and what motivated you?

Niko: My first attempt was probably during my mum’s acting classes that she would teach in our front yard when we were little. Honestly I feel like I’ve just always loved or been trying to do it. I just had to take a little detour from it for a while because of football.

Fun Fact – Niko attended The St Michael School and played football for Barbados at the U-17 level.

I was a huge fan of Skitsomania. I loved watching the taped performances

Loop: What was your first role of significance to you and how did it come about?

Niko: I’ve only had two real acting jobs I would consider significant. One of which is now Grey’s. My first one was for a Rom Com on Freeform called The Thing About Harry. I played a guy named Harry. I landed it the traditional way by auditioning and sending in a tape. The cool thing about it was that it was the first audition I had done after signing with my manager and agent less than a week prior. It was also a leading role so it really threw me into the deep end and allowed me to learn quickly and grow as an actor.

Loop: How did you feel telling your mum about landing the Grey’s role?

Niko: It was great! I was visiting them for a bit so my mum had known I was up for the role. But it was a pretty great feeling giving her the news that they had actually offered it to me. I think she was at the nail salon when I told her and she screamed; she was so excited.

Lucas is a lot like me

Loop: Many Bajans know your mum for the Arts. How’s it feel being her son in this light?

Niko: I’ve always been super proud of mum and all of her performances. The ones I was old enough to remember at least. I was a huge fan of Skitsomania. I loved watching the taped performances of the show that we had on VHS.

Loop: You described the ABC set as feeling like Disney, but how much work went into learning your character’s personality and lines?

Niko: It’s funny, learning lines is the easy part. After many years of doing it, you’re brain kind of figures it out. Finding the personality of the character is much more difficult. It’s funny because in some ways Lucas is a lot like me. It’s impossible to create a truthful character, in my opinion, without it having parts of you in it. But he tends to react to certain situations much differently to how I would. So it’s about turning the dial up on certain personality traits within me and turning down the others.

Well assuming I can’t say Lucas. I’m gonna go with Mika

Loop: Favourite Grey’s attending and why?

Niko: My favourite attending would have to be Amelia Shepherd. To come from the kind of past she’s had, to being an incredible neurosurgeon is pretty remarkable. Plus she’s hilarious.

Loop: Favourite intern and why?

Niko: Well assuming I can’t say Lucas. I’m gonna go with Mika. I love her dark sense of humour and lack of filter. Can’t wait for you to see even more of her character as the season goes on.

Meredith, Simone and Niko on set (Source: Niko Terho)

Loop: How much medical knowledge do you feel like you have acquired so far? By the way, how long has filming been happening?

Niko: We’ve been filming since August I think. Honestly we’ve learned so much. They organise these medical boot camps for us every now and then. We learn basic skills like how to suture, give chest compressions and check for issues with the lungs. But definitely not confident enough to practice any of this on an actual human being. There’s a reason real doctors go to school for so many years.

Loop: Finally, what’s been your favourite scene to film so far if you can share?

Niko: I can’t actually say what my favourite scene to film has been so far because it comes later on in the season. But I’m really excited for everyone to see it and how Lucas’ story progresses.

We can’t wait watch Lucas and Niko grow on screen right before our eyes! Check him out on Grey’s Anatomy on ABC every Thursday night.