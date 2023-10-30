Night of the Stars: HC and QC alumni honoured for their contributions Loop Barbados

Distinguished alumni of Harrison College (HC) and Queen’s College (QC) were recognised for their exceptional contributions to Barbados with a night under the stars.

Held at the intimate courtyard of Pavão restaurant on the grounds of Sweetfield Manor, St Michael on Sunday, October 22, the Night of the Stars Gala and Awards was a joint venture hosted by the Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Network (HCQCAN). In addition to recognizing outstanding achievements of the two schools’ alumni, the event also commemorated the 290th anniversary of Harrison College.

With an almost herculean task before them, the HCQCAN’s Nominations Committee was responsible for vetting the 102 nominations received to award recipients from across 12 distinct categories. These included Law, Education, Performing Arts and Sports, among many others. Nominees were evaluated based on years of service, recognition level, academic accomplishments, contributions to their respective fields and overall suitability.

Two special awards were presented to retired QC and HC principals Dr David Browne and Juanita Wade for Exceptional Leadership and Distinguished Service in Education, respectively.

The introduction of an Emerging Leader Award recognized renowned singer and songwriter Shontelle Layne for the significant contribution she has made in her career. Her sisters Rhea and Rayana Layne accepted on her behalf, as she was presently on tour in Asia.

Veteran musician Dr Nicholas Branker was awarded the Performing Arts Award while renowned journalist and broadcaster Dr Sharon Marshall-Milagro walked away with the Media and Creative Arts Award. Economist and lawyer Sir Trevor Carmichael was acknowledged for his contribution to Law and dedicated consultant paediatrician Professor Margaret Anne St John was recognized in the category of Public & Community Affairs.

Other awardees included Dr Victor Gooding in the area of Science and Technology, Patricia Downes-Grant for her contributions to Business and Financial Services, Dr. Paul Steinbok in Medicine and Health Services, Sandra Osborne in Sports and Eleanor Hackett in Education. QC’s guidance counsellor Janice Jemmott was the recipient of the Spirit Award while Dr Jean Holder was recognized posthumously for his contribution to tourism development across the Caribbean.

The black-tie event was a fundraiser to assist in the HCQCAN’s ongoing Improvement Campaign which seeks to support the infrastructure across the two schools. With a set target of two million dollars the joint network hopes to add to HC’s existing Chemistry lab and construct a robotics and food science lab there in addition to upgrading the science labs and hall at QC and equip its sports pavilion.

President of the HCQCAN’s Steering Committee, Mary Symmonds, appealed to the schools’ alumni to contribute to the association’s ongoing efforts which were aimed at strengthening the educational institutions in an effort to produce well-rounded students who would make valuable contributions nationally, regionally and internationally.

During the gala and awards event, the entertainment package comprised students from both schools who showcased their talents in both dance and music.