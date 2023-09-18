Nigel expected to become a major hurricane Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Nigel has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to become a major hurricane by Tuesday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its latest update says Nigel was located about 875 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

At 11AM AST (1500 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Nigel was located near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 51.4 West.

Nigel is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Nigel is then forecast to turn northward late Tuesday, and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts.

Nigel is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane on Tuesday.

A gradual weakening trend could start on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).