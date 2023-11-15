NIFCA’s Millington Icon Night of Music spots light on Bajan talent Loop Barbados

Golden Park Freedom Square in the capital city of Barbados – Bridgetown, came alive on November 4 with the beautiful strains of music as the first installation of Music in the Square got underway.

As part of the 50th anniversary of the National Independence Festival of Performing Arts (NIFCA), the music concert series will pay tribute to three of Barbados’ prolific musicians: James Millington, Jackie Opel and Emile Straker.

Paying tribute to Millington and held under the theme From the Classics to Jazz, not even the intermittent showers could deter those who assembled along Fairchild Street for the staging of the first of three Icon Nights.

While the selections on the evening represented a potpourri of genres, classical musical took centre stage. Aymon Parris and Nathan Vaughan delivered Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata 1st and 3rd movement on the keyboard, respectively and Kofi Gilkes wowed with The Pink Panther theme song on the clarinet. The Barbados National Youth Symphony Orchestra opened the show with four selections including Concerto in G and How Great Thou Art.

Featured vocalists including Paula Hinds, one of the island’s most recognizable voices, delivered Fly Me To The Moon with her signature excellence. Ravon Ramsay rendered the classic Time to Say Goodbye, Shanika Roach’s strong vocals belted the negro spiritual Deep River and Janisa Alleyne thrilled with Feeling Good.

Sweet pan music was provided by The Combermere School Steel Orchestra, while the Republic Horns Sax Quartet, Bajan Brass and the Anthony Hood Quintet ensembles delivered well-known Barbadian songs like Draw a Bucket of Water and Emmerton much to the delight of the audience.

Also included on the cast were Kymorhi Trotman and Shawn Layne who rendered Linden Tea and Oblivion, respectively. The Icon Nights Band, led by David Haynes and Dwight Callender, serenaded those gathered with a smooth version of Summertime.

Outstanding musician Kweku Jelani was one of the most riveting acts on the evening, as he thrilled both with his vocals and talent on the trumpet. He connected with the audience and his energy was infectious as he delivered Walk Away From Love, Let’s Make Love and Do Tha Thang in fine style. He was a fitting final act for the musical showcase celebrating national excellence.