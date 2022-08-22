Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Set To Debut At No. 1 On Hot 100

Nicki Minaj heading for a big chart debut with her new song “Super Freaky Girl.”

The Queens rapper’s latest track is set to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart on Monday after selling more than 100,000 tracks in under a week since it was released. “Super Freaky Girl” was released on August 12 and is Nicki Minaj’s only solo track released this year but the best performing of the three other collaborations that she released in early 2022.

A potential Hot 100 track list sees Minaj at the top with 256 points and 217,000 units. The song has 20.4 million streams and 71,000 sales, along with 41 million airplay.

In second place, Harry Style’s “As It Was” sits at No. 2 for the 20th week on the chart with 97,000 sales. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” is at No. 3, and Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” is at No. 4, while Future featuring Drake and Tems’ “Wait For U” is at No. 8, rounding out the only hip-hop artists on the top 10 on the chart.

Meanwhile, Rod Wave is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album. With his album ‘Beautiful Mind’. The rapper sold 115,000 equivalent units or 157.73 million on-demand streams, with 2,000 of those from pure sales, Chart Data said on Sunday.

‘Beautiful Mind’ is Rod Waves’ second consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. His 2021 album, ‘SoulFly’ was his first number one album

In the meantime, “Super Freaky Girl” has already made history since being released. The song had the biggest solo debut of all time on the global and US Spotify, with 3M and 1.5M streams, respectively. The song replaced Doja Cat’s “Ain’t Sh*t.” Which previously held the record. The track samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak” and sees Minaj proving why her music style still makes hits.

Minaj recently hit another milestone, surpassing 26 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. She’s the first female rapper to achieve the milestone.

Nicki Minaj’s latest streaming win also comes as she’s set to be honored as the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMA’s this year, which Missy Elliot applauded on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj is awaiting the release of her six-part documentary, which will give fans an intimate look into her journey from before fame to becoming one of the greatest rappers of all time. Nicki was born in Trinidad and Tobago before immigrating to the United States with her parents at age five. She started rapping, singing, and acting at a young age, but her big break in music would come just over a decade ago when Lil Wayne saw a DVD of her rapping and offered her a deal with Young Money/Cash Money.

To date she is one of the top selling artists in the world with over 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries, making her the first female artist in history to achieve triple digits chart entries.