Nicki Minaj Tells Wiley To Drop Collab With Popcaan and Dyo: “Love It Bad”

Wiley gets green light from Nicki Minaj to drop their collab with Popcaan and Dyo.

Almost three years after UK rapper Wiley alleged that Drake was blocking “Bad Like We,” a collaboration with Wiley, Popcaan, and Nicki Minaj, the track will be released as she explained why it was not originally dropped.

Minaj has been on a roll since the year started with six singles released for her fans. These are her two Lil Baby features, one with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, “Super Freaky Girl,” and “Likkle Miss” featuring Skeng Don, released last week.

The rapper responded to a fan who said her best Caribbean feature is yet unreleased, drawing a reply from Minaj, who explained that the unreleased track will see the light of day.

According to the Queen Radio rapper, she had shut the track down after it was leaked. She added that she was willing to approve the track for online streaming. Previously, there were claims by Wiley that Drake was responsible for blocking the track, but it seems that Minaj was the one who pulled the plug. Now, she says she’s fine with it being released.

“Love it but had to put a hold pon it. Don’t like when ppl leak di ting b4,” she explained. “I get to share it in my own way. But I’ll approve it now if he wanna throw it up on streaming services tell him it’s kool,” she added.

Nicki Minaj Twitter

The rapper also said in the meantime, she is busy promoting her latest Caribbean feature “Likkle Miss (Remix)” with Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng.

“Right now mi ah vibe out to #LikkleMiss wit SKENG Maddest Life,” she said.

Wiley, who got wind of the response from Minaj, also responded to her on Twitter, sharing that he was ready to drop the track.

“Hey Nicki Nuff luv and respect just let me know how much publishing you want and points then we can drop that riddim. #ThankYou,” he said.

Wiley Twitter

Back in September 2019, Wiley had claimed that the track was blocked by Drake. The connection to Drake is through Popcaan, as he is signed to Drake’s OVO label.

At the time, “Bad Like We” was a song on Wiley’s Full Circle album. While the album was being promoted, a snippet from Nicki’s verse was leaked, and by the reaction of fans then, it can be seen why they are begging for the song to be released.

Now that Minaj is giving the go-ahead to release the song, it’s unclear if Drake had anything to do with it.

“I’m being held back cos @Drake obviously ain’t clearing @PopcaanMusic and @NickiMinaj is going to start her family??? it’s a dead end,” an exasperated Wiley had tweeted in 2019.

While Drake has never responded to Wiley, Minaj’s tweet does align with her previous positions when her tracks are leaked. Earlier this year, the rapper almost pulled her collaboration “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray after her father Benzino gushed in a Clubhouse chat room that Coi had a track coming on her album with Nicki Minaj.

Popcaan has not responded to the latest development.