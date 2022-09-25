Nicki Minaj & Skeng Stunts In A Rolls-Royce In “Likkle Miss Remix” Video

Nicki Minaj and Skeng drop a fitting visual to their new collab, “Likkle Miss Remix.”

On the heels of her star-studded performance at Rolling Loud New York, Nicki Minaj comes through with another all-star performance with Skeng in “Likkle Miss Remix” video. The Trinidadian rapper and the Jamaican dancehall star linkup on the track last month just days after she shared a clip of herself listening to the original song while telling her fans that she was in the process of penning her verse.

It turns out that she wasn’t okay with just dropping some bars over the DropTop Records and Ditruth Records-produced dancehall beat. Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj linkup with Skeng in New York, and with the help of her former manager Big Fendi, they managed to shoot a music video in a matter of days.

The Andre “DreVinci” Jones-directed cut saw the two artists assembling some female dancers showcasing their skills. In other parts of the video, Nicki and Skeng spit bars from a convertible Rolls-Royce, showcasing their chemistry over the bouncy beat. In another clip, the young dancehall star sits in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari 458.

Nicki Minaj included the track on her Queen Radio: Volume 1 album, now available on streaming services, along with some of her biggest hits.

Skeng has been one of the hottest new artists in dancehall for the past two years, thanks to his breakout hit “Gvnman Shift,” which dominated dancehall airwaves last year. Since then, he released a string of hits, including “Protocol” with Tommy Lee Sparta and “London.”