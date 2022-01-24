Nicki Minaj Preps New Collab With Lil Baby, Gets XXL People’s Champ Award

Nicki Minaj is set to make her grand entry back as she gears up to release a collab with Lil Baby in a few weeks.

The Sun has reported that the Queen of Rap has tapped Lil Baby for her new song, “Do We Have a Problem?” The song is said to have a “raunchy” video that has already been shot and is ready.

“Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?’” the Sun quoted a source as saying of the rapper who has been on a break since having her son in October 2020.

Nicki Minaj previously said she would be back out to tour and play for fans once things calm down with the pandemic.

“She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go,” the source reportedly said.

Nicki joined Lil baby on stage during his “Back Outside Tour” in Los Angeles last October, prompting fans to speculate about them making new music. Last year, she had also hinted to fans that she had been working on her fifth studio almost four years since her latest album, Queen.

Meanwhile, the rapper was named the 2022 People’s Champ’ in the first-ever XXL awards. The award is fan-voted and offers fans the opportunity to vote for 20 other celebrities, including Drake, Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, NBA Youngboy, just to name a few. However, the Barbs have shown they are a force to be reckoned with.

It’s undoubtedly a good way to re-enter music with strong reassurances from fans.

Nicki Minaj is currently enjoying mommy duties after giving birth to her first child last year. She hasn’t yet revealed the baby boy’s real name, but she affectionately calls him Papa Bear. Earlier this month, she told fans that she prayed for a boy when she found out she was pregnant.

“We were really praying for a boy & when we found out, we were just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” she tweeted. “Now he’s a cute lil KungFuPanda who also thinks he’s an elf who can fly Woozy face he literally did the “move” & tried to fly out of his playpen when I wouldn’t take him into the studio.”