Nicki Minaj Cancels UK Meet & Greet Draws Huge Crowd At Wireless Festival

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel one of her meet and greets in the UK amid police struggling to control large crowds.

Nicki Minaj delivered to fans at her Wireless performance over the weekend despite arriving at the festival performance late and leaving fans irate at her tardiness.

It was mayhem ahead of Nicki Minaj’s performance as fans rushed the venue and can be seen in videos pushing against security personnel to get into the event ahead of the Queen’s appearance.

Nicki Minaj, however, arrived more than 30 minutes late and did not apologize, which set off fans who attended the event hours ahead of her performance time just to see her.

To make matters worse, Minaj was only able to get in a 40-minute set rather than the full 80-minute set she was booked for, and while it was short and sweet, the performance was still affected by technical difficulties and disruptions during her set due to sound issues.

According to fans on Twitter, the artist’s mic and the monitor sounds had delayed feedback which affected Nicki Minaj’s performance, and she even asked fans to excuse her as she took a break in the middle of her set.

“Can you guys give me 30 seconds,” she said to the crowd.

Fans were also patient with her request for time for a wardrobe change, but some were not too pleased as the time ran up to the 9.30 pm curfew hour in London.

In the meantime, Nicki’s star power was on full display as videos were shared online showing massive crowds in the streets waiting on the rapper. According to Metro UK, hundreds of festival attendees rammed the area leading into Wireless in sweltering 30 degrees Celsius heat. Police also struggled to control the crowds as many climbed fences and rushed the venue. There were reports that a fan was crushed as police struggled to manage the large crowds that surrounded the venue.

On Monday, videos also showed hundreds of fans running in the streets around Finsbury Park to get a glimpse of the artist, who was photographed heading to her meet and greet. All was not well, though, as Minaj was seen shoving a fan out of the way as many pressed into and around her from all angles.

In the video, Nicki Minaj can be heard screaming to the fan “back” and “move” as she physically pushed the woman who was taking a selfie video with her.

There is also a video showing the rapper sitting out of a Benz Truck surrounded by thousands of fans who turned up at her meet and greet.

On Twitter, she addressed the chaos seen in the streets of London.

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line,” she wrote on Twitter.