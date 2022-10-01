Nick Cannon Levels Up With NBA YoungBoy, Welcomes His 10th Child

Nick Cannon is once again a father as Brittany Bell gave birth to their third child and his tenth child on Friday. The actor joins the ranks of of a much younger NBA YoungBoy who also welcomed his 10th child this week.

The Wild’N Out host shared the ecstatic news on his social media account just about two weeks after he and Lanisha Cole welcomed their baby boy, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The baby’s name is Rise Messiah Cannon, following the tradition of unique names by Bell and Cannon, who also share older siblings Golden and Powerful Queen.

This is the third child born this year for Cannon. Along with Onyx Ice, born in early September, he also had another baby boy named Legendary with model Bre Tiesi. Legendary was born in July.

On Instagram, Cannon shared the customary post on Instagram where he welcomed his son but also shared appreciation for the child’s mother.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon captioned a video of the baby’s shower.

“He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life,” Cannon. In the video, a woman is loudly praying over the Cannon children as Bell’s friends lay hands on her and Nick in support.

He also said he was indebted and grateful to Bell for being “The rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

He added that Bell also shared that she didn’t want anything fancy and was just content with prayers and being with her family. He also shared that Bell also had a difficult pregnancy and delivery as the baby weighed 10 pounds.

“For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING!” Cannon wrote. “All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!”

Cannon added, “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

Rise Messiah joins half-siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with disc jockey Abby De La Rosa, who is also expecting another baby. He also had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, who passed away last year.

Earlier this year, the artist addressed critics who said he was creating broken homes where he couldn’t successfully parent that many children at once.

“People talk about what’s responsible and what’s not very responsible, I’m only responsible to be myself, I never ever want to be a role model because a role is something you play,” he said in a video shared online.

“I’m a real model, I’m a real person, I got real issues, I got real things that we all working through, and we only gon show up and try to approach it from an optimistic standpoint,” he added.

In a post over the last week, he also asked that people direct their vitriol at him and not the mother of his children. The women have been criticized by many on social media.