Nicholls Bakery confirms Mitchell’s death Loop Barbados

Renowned family-owned business, Nicholls Bakery has officially confirmed the tragic passing of Mitchell Nicholls.

Nicholls, the adopted son of Cheryl Nicholls, was last seen by his mother on December 23, 2023. The Barbados Police Service issued a missing bulletin for the 28-year-old of Apt. A, West Coast Apartments Hotel, Pond Bottom, Westmoreland, St James on December 29 – the same day a body was discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot well.

Lawmen retrieved the body of an adult male from a well in Exchange Hill, near Bibby’s Lane, St Michael.

TBPS has yet to confirm that the body was that of missing Mitchell Nicholls.

In a statement issued today, Friday, January 5, Nicholls Bakery confirmed the death of the Independence Honour awardee. Nicholls was conferred with the Silver Trident of Excellence in the Independence Honours last year. He was also awarded the Order of Freedom of Barbados in 2019.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the untimely and tragic death of our son, brother, co-worker, family member and friend, Mitchell Nicholls. The management and staff of Nicholls Bakery and Co. are deeply hurt and saddened.”

Nicholls Bakery added that the circumstances surrounding his death are still being probed.

“At this moment, there is an active investigation and we have places this is the hands of our local authorities and we pray that justice will be served.

“Our family and staff wishes to thank all well-wishers and the relevant authorities for the outpouring of love, support and sympathy during this difficult period.

At a later date, we will announce the date and time of the funeral arrangement. May you join us in prayers for our beloved Mitchell and may he rest in eternal peace.”