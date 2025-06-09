‘Awesome day’ of Gospelfest Man accused of robbing, wounding pensioner remanded to Dodds Matthews nominated for several awards Walters blasts Clifden overruns Road tennis juniors shine Mixed reaction to Pine action
Local News

Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran acknowledging the applause from the crowd after he was dismissed for a hurricane 98. (CWI)

Share post:

Cricket West Indies has confirmed the retirement of Nicholas Pooran from international cricket, marking the end of a notable chapter in the career of one of the region’s most dynamic players.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the board extended its “sincere gratitude and appreciation” to Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket. The 28-year-old officially informed leadership of his decision, concluding a career that left a significant mark on the T20 format.

Pooran retires as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals, having played 106 matches. He also holds the record as the leading T20I run-scorer for the region with 2,275 runs.

Describing him as a “world-class player and a game changer,” Cricket West Indies praised his influence both on and off the field, noting that his legacy will leave a lasting impact on West Indies cricket.

“We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond,” the statement said. “We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey.”

Related articles

Support us

Related News

06 June 2025

Police searching for man accused of murdering his three daughters

31 May 2025

US to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50%, Trump says

05 June 2025

Promoter welcomes probe into payment to Vybz Kartel

09 June 2025

$60 million spent so far on Scotland District road works