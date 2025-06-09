Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket

Cricket West Indies has confirmed the retirement of Nicholas Pooran from international cricket, marking the end of a notable chapter in the career of one of the region’s most dynamic players.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the board extended its “sincere gratitude and appreciation” to Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket. The 28-year-old officially informed leadership of his decision, concluding a career that left a significant mark on the T20 format.

Pooran retires as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals, having played 106 matches. He also holds the record as the leading T20I run-scorer for the region with 2,275 runs.

Describing him as a “world-class player and a game changer,” Cricket West Indies praised his influence both on and off the field, noting that his legacy will leave a lasting impact on West Indies cricket.

“We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond,” the statement said. “We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey.”