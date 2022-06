The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the centre of Tropical Storm Alex is now 210 kilometres north-northeast of Bermuda.

In the 11 am AST update, NHC said tropical storm conditions is continuing across Bermuda.

The storm is producing maximum sustained winds near 65 mph (100 km/h).

Alex is moving toward the east-northeast near 29 mph (46 km/h) and it is forecast to weaken over the next few hours.

TS Alex is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system later today.