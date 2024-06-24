NHC to host meeting to discuss proposed housing development

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) will be hosting a public meeting for Christ Church residents on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The meeting will take place at The Deighton Griffith Secondary School, Kingsland, Christ Church, at 6:00pm.

Residents and businesses in Graeme Hall, Christ Church, and surrounding areas are invited to attend to get first-hand information on a proposed housing development slated for that community.

Additional information on the proposed project may be found on the Planning and Development Office’s website at www.planning.gov.bb, under the Application Number 0475/04/2024D.

The meeting will also give residents the opportunity to have any questions answered and to share their views with senior NHC representatives.

(GIS.)