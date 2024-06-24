NHC to host meeting to discuss proposed housing development

NHC to host meeting to discuss proposed housing development
The meeting is open to residents and businesses in Graeme Hall, Christ Church, and surrounding areas.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) will be hosting a public meeting for Christ Church residents on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The meeting will take place at The Deighton Griffith Secondary School, Kingsland, Christ Church, at 6:00pm.

Residents and businesses in Graeme Hall, Christ Church, and surrounding areas are invited to attend to get first-hand information on a proposed housing development slated for that community.

Additional information on the proposed project may be found on the Planning and Development Office’s website at www.planning.gov.bb, under the Application Number 0475/04/2024D. 

The meeting will also give residents the opportunity to have any questions answered and to share their views with senior NHC representatives.

(GIS.) 

