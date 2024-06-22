NHC survey for Pine Housing Estates starts today

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is advising tenants of its Housing Estates in the Pine, St Michael, that it will be conducting an Assessment Survey commencing on Saturday, June 22.

The survey is aimed at collecting information on the condition of these units, some of which were constructed in 1948.

It will be conducted Mondays to Fridays, between 4:30 and 6:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

Tenants are encouraged to cooperate with the NHC representatives who will be carrying identification badges, as the survey will assist in determining the work necessary to improve their living conditions.

Tenants are also advised that the NHC representatives are not required to enter their homes. All information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

For more information, residents should contact George Griffith at telephone number 231-4555.

