NHC survey for Pine Housing Estates starts today

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NHC survey for Pine Housing Estates starts today
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Saturday Jun 22

27°C
Barbados News

All information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is advising tenants of its Housing Estates in the Pine, St Michael, that it will be conducting an Assessment Survey commencing on Saturday, June 22. 

The survey is aimed at collecting information on the condition of these units, some of which were constructed in 1948.

It will be conducted Mondays to Fridays, between 4:30 and 6:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, between 9:00am and 6:00pm.

Tenants are encouraged to cooperate with the NHC representatives who will be carrying identification badges, as the survey will assist in determining the work necessary to improve their living conditions.

Tenants are also advised that the NHC representatives are not required to enter their homes. All information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

For more information, residents should contact George Griffith at telephone number 231-4555.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Sha’Carri sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71

Sport

Belgium beat Romania 2-0 to get Euro 2024 campaign on track

Barbados News

National action plan to stop plastics pollution

More From

Caribbean News

Skechers open first store in Barbados

Skechers creating opportunities for persons in Barbados.

See also

Barbados News

NHC survey for Pine Housing Estates starts today

All information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

Barbados News

17-year-old male island’s latest shooting victim

He has been identified as 17-year-old Dashawn Hinkson of Rock Hall, St Philip.

Barbados News

UWI student wins NCD Commission’s design competition

Thuo won two day passes for two persons each, to the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Resort.

Sport

Sha’Carri overcomes slow start for win in first heat at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Her burst out of the starting block was more like a wobble. Sha’Carri Richardson also raced with one of her shoelaces untied.
None of it mattered much on the opening night

Barbados News

NPP Community Pop-Up Cook Off Challenge this weekend

The Elevate the Peace Community Pop-Up and Cook Off Challenge takes place today, Saturday, June 22, at Wotton Hard court, Christ Church.