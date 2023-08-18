NHC monitors two systems with tropical cyclone potential Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the possibility to become tropical cyclones soon.

The first system is an elongated trough of low pressure centred over 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

NHC said it is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-north-westward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic,” NHC said.

The second system is a broad area of low pressure that is also producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

NHC stated: “Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavourable for development early next week”.