NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Centenarian woman succumbs to COVID-19

World Bank survey reveals fall-off in Caribbean education

Under-19 team to participate in cricket tournament in South African

Amended physical development plan for Barbados soon

Grenada votes in its 2022 general election today

Education Ministry offering remedial classes to 11-Plus students

‘Rusty’ wanted for questioning by police

Your evening read: A name change for Jus D, tourism plans & more

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

St John man still wanted by police

Thursday Jun 23

28?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Photo: NOAA

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development of this system by early next week as the disturbance moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic,” NHC said.

The wave has a near-zero chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low (20 per cent) in the next five days, NHC said.

Related Articles

Travel

June 3, 2022 11:55 AM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Centenarian woman succumbs to COVID-19

Sport

NZealand rebound from bizarre dismissal, 225-5 vs England

Caribbean News

World Bank survey reveals fall-off in Caribbean education

More From

Barbados News

13-year-old Barbadian chess champion places in top 5 at FIDE

Hannah Wilson is the youngest Barbados ladies national champion

See also

Barbados News

Baje winner Tarique O’neal heads to St Kitts Music Festival

Winner of Baje to the World Season 2 to share stage with Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin

Barbados News

St John man still wanted by police

Police have reissued a wanted bulletin for Nicholas Andre McIntosh.
The 21-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John has avoided arrest since last year. He was the subject of bulletins circul

Caribbean News

NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and t

World News

Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the UK

The monument in Waterloo station is meant to be a “permanent place of reflection”

Lifestyle

Kirk wrapped around little Shakir’s finger

“His mom comes in first and he’s like ‘Where is dad?'”