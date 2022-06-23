NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic | Loop Barbados

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development of this system by early next week as the disturbance moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic,” NHC said.

The wave has a near-zero chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low (20 per cent) in the next five days, NHC said.