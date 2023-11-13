NHC monitoring weather system over southwestern Caribbean Sea Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

In an update Tuesday, the NHC said:

“A large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a broad trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

“Interests in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through the end of this week.”

“Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 per cent.

“Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 per cent.”

The public is advised to monitor official weather channel platforms for the latest updates.