NHC monitoring Tropical Wave in eastern tropical Atlantic Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of next week

Loop News

16 hrs ago

Tropical Wave (Source: NHC)

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping watch over a tropical wave which continues to produce disorganised showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

In its 2 pm update on Saturday, the NHC said this activity has changed little in organisation over the past day or so, but environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of next week while the system moves westward and then turns northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The disturbance has a low, 20 per cent, chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a high, 70 per cent, chance of formation through the next five days.

