NHC monitoring tropical disturbance offshore southeast US Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a trough of low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC in its 8 am update said this system is expected to move northeastward across Florida during the next day or so and offshore of the US Southeast coast later this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be generally unfavourable, although some slow development is possible when the system is offshore of the US Southeast coast.

NHC noted regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days.

The tropical disturbance has a zero per cent (low) formation chance through 48 hours and a 20 per cent (low) formation chance through seven days.