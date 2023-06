The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said a low pressure system over the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean, is showing signs that it could develop some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days.

NHC said the system is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms in an area between the Azores and Canary Islands.

“By late in the week, however, the system is expected to move north-eastward over cooler waters ending its chances of subtropical development,” the NHC stated.