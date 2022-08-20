NHC forecast tropical storm conditions for Mexico & Texas Loop Barbados

Heavy rains, with the potential to cause flash flooding, is in the forecast from the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) for south Texas and north-eastern Mexico as Potential Tropical Depression Four nears land.

The disturbance is located about 200 miles (325 km) south-southeast from land.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of north-eastern Mexico late this afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight and Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande. The Lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

The disturbance has maximum sustained winds that are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

NHC said there is a chance for the disturbance to strengthen slightly and become a tropical storm later today.

If that does occur, the storm will be named Danielle.