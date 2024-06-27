NHC expects latest tropical storm to develop by weekend

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded its forecast for a tropical wave to become the second named storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season.

In its morning forecast, NHC said the tropical wave, which is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, now has a 70 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive, and development of this system is anticipated. A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph,” NHC said.

If the system develops into a named storm, it will be called Beryl.