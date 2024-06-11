NHC Asset Management Survey commencing Saturday Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is advising tenants of its Housing Estates that it will be conducting an Asset Management Survey commencing from Saturday, June 15, 2024, in an effort to better manage its properties.

The survey will be conducted Mondays to Fridays, from 4:30pm to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Tenants are encouraged to cooperate with the NHC representatives who will be carrying identification badges and/or attired in NHC branded shirts.

They are also advised that the NHC representatives are not required to enter their homes and are assured that all information collected will be kept strictly confidential.

For more information, persons should contact Sharese Franklyn at telephone number 536-5482 or email [email protected].

