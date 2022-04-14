NGOs left out of policy decisions | Loop Barbados

Regional body, the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC), is calling for non-government organisations (NGOs) to be more involved in the decision-making process of governments.

During the launch of the 11th European Union Development Fund (EDF) Project at the Courtyard by Marriott, Richard Jones, CPDC’s officer-in-charge, highlighted that within the CARIFORUM region, civil society appears to have been “locked out of key decision-making spaces”.

This was further emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic when demand for services from the sector spiked.

“We call on our governments to listen to the voices and experiences of those who represent some of our most vulnerable groups in society. This call comes against the background of a 2020/2021 institutional assessment that reported 72 per cent of the NGOs assessed noting that they were excluded from the policy responses to COVID-19.

“Beyond the pandemic, this perspective on limited inclusion has been a commonly reported occurrence for within the NGO sector both at the national and regional level,” Jones remarked.

The head of CPDC noted that vulnerable groups were overlooked and excluded by the omission of civil society groups. He advocated for NGOs to speak up and give “a voice to the voiceless”.

“The inclusion of NGOs in policy decision-making could provide a stronger direct link between those vulnerable populations, providing better knowledge on the challenges they face and the type of development responses required to ensure that no individual is left behind.

“The onus is on us as sector representatives and service providers to be willing to speak up in those most trying times to give a voice to the voiceless. It is not always an easy or popular task, but it is an essential one. We must also remember that civil society’s role and appearance as impartial actors and effective representatives of the marginalised is critical to the trust that so many of our Caribbean peoples have placed in us. “

Jones added that the EDF Project will help to strengthen the structure of civil society organisations in the region. The project will work with NGOs to enhance their skill capabilities and improve advocacy networking, and access to resources.

The project, which will be implemented over a three-year period, is valued at approximately 1.3 million euros of which 1.2 million is being funded by the European Union.

The project covers fourteen CARIFORUM countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, head of EU delegation to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, OECS and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, supported Jones’ sentiments.

Ambassador Wasilewska said that civil society organisations have raised concerns not only in the Caribbean but worldwide about short consultation windows with governments. Due to the blurred understanding of consultation and participation, some NGOs have felt like they have fallen into “a black hole”.

“We are hearing complaints about timing with short consultation windows and there have also been issues around the design of the consultation, where sometimes it has been so framed that it appears intended to produce the response that authorities want to receive. There is also a distinct problem with consultation feedback. It was often difficult in the past for civil society organisations to know the extent to which they were really contributing to public policy and some organisations feel that their contribution has fallen into a black hole,” said the EU Ambassador.

She underscored that government should view civil society organisations “not as a threat but as an asset”.

“Civil society is the place where policies are debated and ideas tested. In that role, civil society is not necessarily working against or in competition with the state but supporting and ensuring connectivity both bottom-up and tilt down between the state and the society it represents,” she added.