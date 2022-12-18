Newsmaker… Week: Shock as Alysia Moulton White on fraud charges Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the arrest and charge of former vice-president of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, Alysia Moulton White, which sent shockwaves across the country.

Moulton White is facing several fraud-related charges that her attorney, Bert Samuels, said are not connected to fraud charges that were previously laid against her sister, Tricia Moulton, a former manager of the Sagicor Liguanea branch.

The police reported that Moulton White was on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to defraud, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence, and receiving stolen property.

She was released on $1 million dollar station bail and is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 21 next year. That is the same date that her sister and a co-accused are to appear in that court on a case of an alleged $65 million fraud racket at the Sagicor Liguanea branch.

As allegations were peddled on social media that Moulton White was charged in relation to that multi-million dollar fraud, Samuels rubbished such suggestions.

“The allegation has nothing to do with the $65 million case,” Samuels told reporters.

“These charges arise out of a total of $661,000. That is the amount she is facing. We do not wish to confuse this sum with any other sum in relation to another case,” Samuels stated.

He gave no further insight into the details of the allegations against his client.

Sagicor Group parted ways with Moulton White in recent weeks, informing that her position would “no longer form part of the structure,” effective December 31.

Meanwhile, Samuels is maintaining that his client is “totally innocent”, and is threatening legal action against “all those who are concerned in trumping up these charges” against Moulton White.

“We are troubled that her reputation has been deeply injured by the proffering of these charges, and we are anxious to get the material on which these charges are based,” he said.

Before all those fraud charges were laid against her, Moulton White’s sister, Tricia Moulton, was implicated in allegations of fraud at Sagicor’s Liguanea branch, where she was a manager.

Both Moulton and Sagicor personal banker, Malika McLeod, were slapped with several charges, among them conspiracy to defraud, access with intent to commit or facilitate an offence, breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, and larceny as a servant.

The allegations are that between August and October 2022, the women conspired and defrauded several accounts belonging to prominent customers of the bank. The funds that were initially reported to have been allegedly defrauded amounted to $50 million, but that sum has reportedly increased to $65 million.

In a statement at the time, the bank said the probe was handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on October 21, and that both women were suspended to facilitate the investigation.

While comments and criticisms on/of the charges relative to Moulton White boomed on social media since Wednesday, there were some persons who wished the woman who is known as a devoted Christian well in defending her name in the upcoming court case.

“Take heart my friend; praying for you,” wrote a woman on Facebook.

“Lawyer, judge and jury all on FB. Let the God of heaven be her judge. Charging someone doesn’t mean they’re guilty,” wrote another woman.

“All the best to her, but a charge does not mean one is guilty. They are merely allegations,” said a man on Facebook.

