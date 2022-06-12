News you may have missed this week | Loop Barbados

Hey Loop News reader, you may have missed a few news items because of your busy week. But not to worry, we have prepared a list of articles ranging from News to Sports and Entertainment to catch you up on the happenings.

Happy reading!

News

DJ Salt joins call for motorists to respect all road users

Pleas have been reignited for motorists to be vigilant and respect all road users. This call comes from deejay, Patrick ‘Salt’ Bellamy, in response to the tragic accident involving Cheryl Rose. Clicker here to read the full article.

Legislation required to confront childhood obesity epidemic

A Barbadian paediatrician has contended that legislative action is imperative to controlling the escalating childhood obesity epidemic affecting the island. Click here to read full article.

With reportedly 31 per cent of the children in Barbados considered overweight and obese, and 8 in 10 deaths related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Professor Dr Anne St John stressed that “NCDs are killing us early”. Click here for the full article.

Child advocate re-elected to UN Committee on the Rights of the Child

Barbadian jurist and children’s rights advocate, Faith Marshall-Harris, was successfully re-elected to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for the period 2023 to 2027. The election was held on June 6 at United Nations Headquarters in New York at a meeting of the States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Click here to read full article.

Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges. Click here to read full article.

Entertainment

Jamaican entertainer Jah Cure.

Jah Cure files appeal to overturn attempted manslaughter conviction

Attorneys representing Jamaican reggae star Jah Cure have now filed an appeal against the artiste’s attempted manslaughter conviction in the Netherlands. Jah Cure is seeking to overturn the conviction and six-year sentence delivered in March. Click here to read full article.

Truck Up – Good idea, poor execution

“Good concept, better execution needed,” was how locals described Truck Up: The Ultimate Food Truck Carnival.

Last Monday, long lines wrapped around the Wildey Gymnasium, with some intertwining. Patrons stood waiting, aggravated. Some there for hours, to eventually be told – No food. No drinks. Click here for full article.

Prosecutors: R Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison

R Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem ‘I Believe I Can Fly’, deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month. Click here for full article.

Sport

Barbados edged 1-0 by Guadeloupe in CNL

An early first half goal by Thierry Ambrose gave Guadeloupe a 1-0 victory over Barbados last Thursday night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The result was Barbados’ third successive defeat in as many matches in League B of the Concacaf Nations League, subsequently leaving Barbados at the cellar of Group A. Click here to read full article.

Bajan teams successful in international masters football tournament

The Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) concluded last Monday evening at the National Stadium.

After four days of fun, friendships and football, the international titles and bragging rights will reside in Barbados for the next year, courtesy of victories by Paradise Masters in the Over 50s category and Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters in the Over 40s age group. Click here to read full article.

Zane Maloney finishes first Barbados rally with 3 wheels after crash

Zane Maloney may not have crossed the finish line for his first Rally Barbados but despite crashing out, he is already looking forward to his next rally. Click here for full article.