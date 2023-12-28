Newest Master of the High Court sworn in Loop Barbados

Attorney-at-law Roger Barker is Barbados’ newest Master of the High Court.

Barker, a lawyer for over 20 years, took the Oaths of Allegiance and Office before Acting President of Barbados, The Very Reverend Jeffrey Gibson, and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Alliston Seale, this morning at State House.

“I feel very humble and actually elated,” Barker remarked, on being appointed to the post. He said he dedicates this achievement to Lilian Shorey and her family, who assisted him in his youth, by playing a “very helpful role”. I’m eternally grateful to them,” Barker said.

As Master of the High Court, he outlined that his most important function would be “managing cases before they are presented to the judges for adjudication at trial”.

He added that in his new position, he would serve as the intermediary between the registrar and judges and has the same jurisdiction as a High Court Judge, but could not sit in open court.

Barker, who has been a public servant for 41 years, was accompanied by his wife, Jacqueline Ellis-Barker and son, Romario Barker.