New Zealanders Paddon, Kennard win Sol Rally Barbados on first try Loop Barbados

The win was not handed to New Zealanders and European Rally Championship (ERC) contenders Hayden Paddon and John Kennard but a win is a win as they say when it comes to motorsport.

Winning by splits ahead of Barbados’ Dane Skeete and Tyler Mayhew, before the prize-giving ceremony on Monday evening at The Boatyard, the New Zealanders were already in Latvia for their next rally stop.

The pair headed back to Europe for the Latvian round of the 2023 FIA ERC this coming weekend, June 16 to 18.

In third place overall were Barbadians Stuart Maloney and Kristian Yearwood finishing strong for the Maloney Racing team.

Regional Manager at SOL CARIBBEAN LTD Brian Cadogan presented some of the prizes and gave brief remarks as title sponsor.

He said:

“It has been a fantastic event and on behalf of Sol… it’s an absolute pleasure to sponsor again the 2023 Sol Rally. Fantastic event over teh last three days… and we’re very happy that everyone’s come through, enjoyed themselves.”

He congratulated the participants and winners and thanked other sponsors who helped make the event a success.

On hand to present prizes as well were the Sports Minister Charles Griffith and the new Manager of Sports at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Kamal Springer. BTMI sponsored the rally this year and several cars involved, including the winning vehicle and team of Paddon and Kennard.