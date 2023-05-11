New York Hospital To Help With DNA Identification Of 13 Guyana Fire Victims

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 24, 2023: A New York hospital laboratory will have to help identify 13 of the 19 young victims of the horrific Guyana fire that swept through a school dormitory on Monday morning.

Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the country’s President, will play an instrumental role in the identification of those victims who were unfortunately burned beyond recognition in the fire that was allegedly set by a fellow student.

Meanwhile, The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will receive specialized supplies from the Division of Trauma, Burns, Critical and Acute Care within the Weill Cornell Hospital, through the support of New York’s Mount Sinai Health System, to ensure the best care is given to the surviving victims of the fire, who are now hospitalized.

Last July, the Guyana government announced a national healthcare initiative in collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation to improve the quality of and access to healthcare for the people of Guyana.

The Mount Sinai team is charged with advising and helping develop high quality primary care, specialized services in cardiology and oncology, and significant improvements at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The initiative is funded jointly by Hess Corporation and the Government of Guyana.