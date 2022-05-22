New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus | Loop Barbados

New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
World News
Loop News

21 hrs ago

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox, state health officials announced late Friday.

The unidentified patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.

New York City public health officials said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox, a rare virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms.

Testing ruled out the other case, the state Health Department said.

The apparent infection in New York comes as the World Health Organization has identified about 80 cases globally, and roughly 50 more suspected cases. Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed its first case of monkeypox on May 18.

New York state and city officials will try to determine how the New York patient was infected. City epidemiologists have begun reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the person.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

