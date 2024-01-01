New Year’s light showers as low-level trough moves in Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for Monday, January 1, 2024.
A low-level shearline was affecting the island overnight bringing a mix of clear skies and occasional brief scattered light showers, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).
Rainfall
Morning
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.
Night
Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.