New Year’s light showers as low-level trough moves in Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
New Year’s light showers as low-level trough moves in Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

QEH welcomes 3 babies on New Year’s Day

New Year’s light showers as low-level trough moves in

New year, new me! How to achieve your New Year’s resolutions

Top 10 Community News stories of 2023 – Tragedy, Triumph, Tests

Actor Mark Wahlberg and DJ Khaled play golf together in Barbados

Wednesday water woes: Northern residents warned of impending outage

QEH A&E patient surge continues into day 3

Deputy Prime Minister clears air surrounding cheque

Build Up Bim partners with businesses to spoil kids for the holidays

‘Protect our children’ says BFTA president

Tuesday Jan 02

26°C
Barbados News

Weather forecast according to the BMS

Loop News

December 31, 2023 10:08 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather forecast for Monday, January 1, 2024.

A low-level shearline was affecting the island overnight bringing a mix of clear skies and occasional brief scattered light showers, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS).

Rainfall

Morning 

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Night 

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Watch: Plane catches fire as it lands at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Sport

Two days after ending 28-game losing streak, Pistons lose to Rockets

Barbados News

QEH welcomes 3 babies on New Year’s Day

More From

Lifestyle

Actor Mark Wahlberg and DJ Khaled play golf together in Barbados

They were at the award-winning Sandy Lane golf course

See also

Barbados News

Barbados under flash flood watch

Moderate to heavy showers forecast

Barbados News

QEH welcomes 3 babies on New Year’s Day

Two girls and a boy were delivered before noon

Caribbean News

Incoming CARICOM Chairman says regional security a critical matter

Guyana will Chair the Conference of Heads of Government for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024, as President Dr Irfaan Ali prepares to take the helm as CARICOM Chairman.  
President Ali in

Entertainment

DJ Khaled and family vacation in Barbados

“I can’t wait to eat the best food, drink the best rum punch… and embrace the love from all the beautiful people.”

World News

N. Korea’s Kim says military should ‘annihilate’ US if provoked

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his military should “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported Monday, after he vowed to boost national defense to