New Year’s Babies: Twin girls born at Bayview, one baby girl at QEH Loop Barbados

Three baby girls get the New Year’s baby-count off to a very pink start.

Coming into this world at 7:16 am, today, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) makes her the first baby born this year, but she was not the newest Barbadian citizen for long.

She may be the lone birth at that medical facility, but down Bay Street and close by at Bayview Hospital, less than three hours later, another mother gave birth to twin girls. The first twin weighing five pounds 14 ounces was born at 10:08 am, and she was followed five minutes later by her sister at 10:10 am, and she weighed five pounds 14 and a half ounces. This is the mother’s first pregnancy.

The baby girl born at the QEH is also her mother’s firstborn. She weighed seven pounds, two ounces at birth.

Last year by 11:27 am, Barbados had welcomed four new citizens at the QEH. This year it’s a quieter first half of New Year’s Day in the Labour Ward of QEH.

In 2021, the first baby born at QEH was a baby boy. Cherise Tabois held her first blessing for the new year – her son, at 12:49 am. His birth weight was seven pounds four ounces. According to our records, no babies were born on New Year’s Day 2021 at Bayview Hospital.