New year, new me! How to achieve your New Year’s resolutions Loop Barbados

As a new year quickly approaches, persons begin to reflect on the past year, while considering how they can improve their lives – whether it be personal or professional.

Some New Year’s resolutions are easily attainable while some require more time and dedication.

Here is a list of the most common resolutions and tips on how to achieve them:

1. Exercise:

Exercising is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. Sure, improving one’s health and physical appearance is a great idea. However, many persons begin the New Year throwing themselves into exercise regimes and gradually lose momentum as the year continues.

Exercising at home, going to the gym, or even going for walks in your neighbourhood are all great options depending on a person’s preference.

Don’t forget to consider what fits into your schedule as well, so you don’t create impossible goals. There’s no wrong or right way!

Fun fact: If you look good you feel good. It can’t hurt to get some cute, or nice exercise fits to help motivate you and give a litlle extra push.

2. Save money:

Saving money can seem like a hard task, especially if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, but nothing is impossible. People save money for various reasons. Whatever your reason may be, never forget why you started in the first place.

Learning to differentiate between your wants and needs is an absolute must. Having an allotted time-frame can also help keep you on track.

Tip 1: Set short-term goals… so $300 in the first three months, $500 in the second quarter and so on. Do not make the totals the same as each quarter may pose different challenges and have different responsibilities. Do not ever set a large goal for the first quarter because January is a difficult month financially.

Tip 2: Get a jar that you won’t open. Save a particular denomination – all old $5 bills or all new $2 bills or all 25 cent pieces.

3. Get rid of a bad habit:

Whether it may be smoking or drinking alcohol, it’s always a good idea to kick a bad habit. But where do you start? Some persons get rid of a bad habit gradually, while others stop instantly or cold turkey. Others attempt to fill the void by spending more time doing positive activities they love, or even a more direct approach like therapy. For smokers, they may try nicotine replacement therapy.

There are many theories on how persons can achieve success in this area, however let’s start by discovering what works for you.

Tip: Just start! And there are some sober apps out there that you can try to help keep you on track and accountable.

4. Start a new business:

Starting a business is no easy feat, especially if your goal is to achieve longevity. And with the harsh economic times persons are currently facing, opening up your own business might just be your ticket to a better life. The first step is to do considerate planning, don’t rush into anything unless you are absolutely sure. You might be losing precious time and money in the process.

Doing something you love can make the process much easier, as you will also feel a sense of self-fulfillment while attempting to earn some extra cash.

Tip: You may want to turn a hobby into a side hustle as a starter or test the waters by doing lots of research and asking around to see if you have a niche.

5. Improve mental health:

Mental health is one of the most important aspects of a person’s life. We all have seen the effects of bad mental health, but what does it take to maintain good mental health? It varies from person to person.

Some persons require going to therapy, while others simply require a break from social media or social gatherings every few months. Never feel guilty for prioritizing your mental health!

Tip: You can go to the library or Google some books that offer help to improve your mental health.

6. Pursue a new or different career goal:

It’s never too late to pursue a career goal or have a career change. When considering reaching a career goal, first ask yourself the question, “Why do I want to change?” then “How do I achieve this goal?”

It may require stepping out of your comfort zone, doing a new course or actively going on a job hunt. Investigate what is needed for you to achieve this and get to working!

Fun fact: Coursera offers many free courses in many industries for Barbadians through the NTI. Go explore and learn a new skill while gaining certification from an overseas university.

7. Spend more time with family:

The average adult is so bombarded with busy schedules due to jobs, hobbies, friends, significant others, spouses etc, that it may become difficult attempting to spend time with family members, especially those who live in different households.

Find a realistic way to fit family into your schedule which aligns with everyone. Also consider scheduling fun activities or assigning a specific day for family fun time, especially if you have younger siblings, cousins, nieces or nephews.

Tip: Schedule some movie or games nights.

8. Find love:

If you started 2023 single and ended it single, yes it’s the consistency, but maybe that was not the dream.

While some persons are more lucky than others in the love and relationship department, it does not mean that your time won’t come. There’s a phrase which goes, “Don’t go looking for love, let love find you.” This phrase goes without saying and is highly applicable to this resolution.

Open up yourself for the probability of love happening, but don’t go searching for it. Let love find you, no matter how long it may takes.

Tip: Prepare yourself for loves arrival. You don’t need to wait idly. Work on you so that when love turns up it finds the best version and most authentic, genuine you ever.

In conclusion, though resolutions can be hard to stick to, always remember why you started them in the first place. Consistency brings results. So if you continue to put in the work constantly toward that goal, the probability of your success is higher.

Don’t place unnecessary pressure on yourself or create unhealthy resolutions either. And even if you fall off, don’t be afraid to get up and try again. A goal can also change as the year progresses.

Good luck! #Fighting